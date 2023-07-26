The Hoopeston City Council met Tuesday and approved the MFT sealcoat bid with Ribbe Trucking for $59,345.64.
The motion was made by Alderman Steve Eyrich, seconded by Alderwoman Robin Lawson with the vote of 5-0 following.
Eyrich went on to add that a new 12-inch drainage tile at East McCracken to Main Street seems to be working well. The next area the department will work on is Fourth Street and East McCracken Avenue, regarding a hole that appeared during the last rain that bubbled up.
In other council business, the city has been without an animal control officer for the past month and a contract with the Vermilion County Animal Control will be discussed during a special meeting.
Lawson reported that the sirens are now working and she is working on a possible contract for a resource officer at the school.
The work on the “Baby Cemetery” has been progressing with Lee Cox engraving the plaques.
Lesters Drug Store, 220 E. Main St., received a 30-day notice announcing the date of boarding up the business and vacating the business, the downtown demolition project is waiting for architect specs to continue their work and Vermilion Advantage will handle the festival banners with city employees hanging them.
The next Hoopeston City Council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Aug. 1.
