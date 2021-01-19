OAKWOOD —Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified Tuesday one of two victims of the Sunday afternoon shooting in Oakwood as Wyatt Bailey, 19, of Oakwood. Shortly after, Duane Northrup, Champaign County Coroner identified the 15-year-old as Clayvonte M. Sloan of Rantoul.
Northrup said Sloan was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m. Sunday in the Carle Foundation Operating Room in Urbana.
According to a press release Monday by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, a shooting incident Sunday resulted in the death of two teenagers.
The second teenage victim, a 15-year-old, has not yet been identified by authorities.
The incident happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday in Oakwood.
Three juveniles and one adult are in custody for the incident.
An autopsy on Bailey was conducted Monday. The autopsy on Sloan is scheduled for today at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility.
An inquest may be held at a later date, Northrup said.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.