DANVILLE — An inmate house at the Vermilion County Jail died Sunday, according to a press release issued Monday by Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden.
The inmate, identified by McFadden as Joshua J. Edwards, 43, of Hoopeston, died at approximately 11:14 a.m.
McFadden stated that an autopsy was scheduled Monday, but said via telephone on Tuesday that no preliminary autopsy results would be released due to an active investigation.
"The Vermilion County Coroner's Office and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate," the release said.
Edwards was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2021, by officers of the Hoopeston Police Department for domestic battery in the 300 block of East Main, according to a Hoopeston Police report.
The report stated that the HPD responded to the residence in reference to a man "causing problems." He was arrested and taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville for processing.
