DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a white male whose partial remains were found April 10 in rural Indianola.
The owner of the private property made the discovery in an outdoor area and contacted authorities at the time. The remains were analyzed by a forensic pathologist in mid-April and were determined to be human.
A sample of the remains was sent to the Illinois State Police lab for DNA analysis to try to determine the identity.
“The DNA results came back as a white male,” Coroner Jane McFadden said Tuesday.
Although DNA was recovered, as well as the discovery of a tattoo on the left foot of the male, the identity of the male could not be determined.
“It’s still an open investigation,” McFadden said. “We want to get the family notified so we can get the remains back to them.
“We’ve got DNA from the foot so we can match the DNA to someone,” she said. “If they have someone missing, they can come forward and give a DNA sample.”
A search of NamUs, the national database for missing, unidentified and unclaimed remains, yielded no results.
“There were missing people that came up in NamUs, but it turned out to be a dead end,” McFadden said.
The Coroner’s Office has entered the Indianola case into the NamUs database. The information can be found at: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/68679/details?nav
According to the case file, the partial remains were found burned and buried on the private property. A dark-colored belt with silver studs and a Batman head keychain without keys also were found near the body.
The file also shows a photo of a tattoo that reads “19” with unidentifiable characters after it and a curved line underneath it located on top of the left foot near the pinky toe.
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office and the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, along with the assistance from the Illinois State Police, continue to investigate.
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office and the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office are asking for any information concerning the identity of the person and this investigation. The Coroner’s Office phone number is 554-6030.
