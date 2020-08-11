DANVILLE — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Tuesday that an accident Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a Danville man.
The accident involved a motorcycle and motor vehicle on East Williams Street.
The victim has been identified as Sean T. Dye, 29.
An autopsy was performed Monday. The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.
No further information was available.
