DANVILLE — The LaSalle County Coroner identified Thursday the male body found earlier this month as Jelani Day, 25, of Bloomington, through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison.
Currently the cause of death is unknown, pending further investigation, and toxicology testing, according to a joint press release issued by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Peru Police Department and Bloomington Police Department.
Included in the investigation are the Bloomington Police Department, Illinois State University Police Department, Peru Police Department, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, LaSalle County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County State’s Attorney Office, LaSalle Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation - Springfield Division, and the Illinois State Police.
Day was reported missing on August 25, 2021. Family reported that they had last spoken with him in the evening hours of Monday, August 23, 2021. Jelani was seen at the Illinois State University campus on August 24, 2021, and his last known location was at Beyond Hello in Bloomington, Tuesday morning, at 9:21 a.m. On Thursday August 26, 2021, Jelani’s vehicle was located in Peru.
Based on findings by the Peru Police Department when recovering the vehicle, a command post was established and an extensive K9 search was conducted by the Illinois State Police, drone aerial searches by Peru Fire and Utica Fire as well as a ground search by teams from Peru, Utica, and Oglesby.
Subsequent searches were conducted in the Peru area and Jelani was not located. On September 4, 2021, an additional search was conducted in the LaSalle Peru area by members of the Illinois Search and Rescue Council along with other search agencies in the area.
During the search a male decedent was recovered floating near the south bank of the Illinois River approximately ¼ mile east of the Illinois Rt. 251 Bridge.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.