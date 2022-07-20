DANVILLE – Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified 52-year-old Traci D. Garcia of St. Joseph, Illinois, as the victim of a traffic accident on Interstate 74 in Oakwood late Friday evening.
McFadden said in a news release Garcia’s family was located out of town and notified.
The crash occurred at approximately 10:24 p.m. on July 11. The Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are still investigating.
