DANVILLE — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified 14-year-old Ronald Miller, Jr. of Danville as the victim in Monday night’s shooting on East Davis Street.
McFadden said Miller’s family has been notified.
McFadden said as far back as she can remember, this is the youngest homicide victim from a gunshot wound seen in Danville.
Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said this is Vermilion County’s fifth homicide in 2022.
“We don’t have any new information to share and we don’t have a motive for this crime so we won’t speculate at this point,” Webb said.
Around 11:27 p.m. Monday, Danville police responded to the 100 block of East Davis Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers located Miller laying outside a residence with a gunshot wound.
Miller was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
There is no suspect information available, and no other injuries were reported in the incident.
The investigation into the incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
Miller attended school in Danville School District 118.
The school district had a school counselor at Danville High School Wednesday morning for any student who needed support. The school district’s Facebook page said the district’s “thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim.”
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said having a counselor available for students after traumatic events, such as this shooting, is part of the school district’s normal crisis plan.
