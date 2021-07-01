DANVILLE — Cornerstone Christian Church warns everyone to "Fear Not the 'Monsters'" during its Summer Zone 2021 event.
For children ages 4 through the 12th grade, "Fear Not the 'Monsters'" will be 6-8:30 p.m. July 19-23 at Cornerstone, 1607 Greenwood Cemetery Rd.
Pre-register and order Summer Zone shirts online by going to www.CornerstoneDanville.com/Events.
A closing celebration will take place 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25, with lunch, inflatables, games, face painting, prizes, sno cones and tons of fun.
For questions, call Matt at 217-474-2465 or Kevin at 217-304-2539.
