An excessive heat warning is in effect for Vermilion County until 10 p.m. Thursday.
According to the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency, dangerous heat will continue across the area Thursday with heat index values of 105 to 114 degrees likely.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, drink plenty of liquids and take frequent breaks, do not leave pets or children unattended in vehicles and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Thursday’s forecast is expected to be sunny and very hot with a high of 96. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 114. Thursday night’s forecast called for partly cloudy skies. Humid with a low of 72. West winds 10-15 mph.
Friday is expected to be mostly sunny and humid, but not as hot with highs around 90. North winds 5-10 mph. Heat index values up to 102.
Cooling centers are available throughout the county:
Danville
- The Dwelling Place
- Open Mondays & Fridays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- First Presbyterian Church
- 100 N. Franklin St.
- Phone: (217) 213-5308
- First Presbyterian Church Gym
- Open Monday through Friday this week 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for cooling
- 100 N. Franklin St.
- Phone: (217) 213-5308
- CRIS Healthy-Aging Center
- Office hours only Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 309 N. Franklin St.
- Phone: (217) 443-2999
- Danville Rehabilitation Services Office
- Office hours only Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 407 N. Franklin St., Suite A
- Phone: (217) 446-0230
- DHS Family Community Resource Center in Vermilion County
- Office hours only Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 220 S. Bowman Ave.
- Phone: (217) 442-4003
- Danville Village Mall
- Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.
- 2917 N. Vermilion St.
- Danville Public Library
- Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 319 N. Vermilion St.
- Danville Family YMCA
- Monday through Thursday 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 1111 N. Vermilion St.
Hoopeston
- Hoopeston City Hall
- Open daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the excessive heat warning is in effect
- 301 W. Main St.
Ridge Farm
- Ridge Farm Village Hall
- Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 15 W. Woodyard Ave.
Potomac
Potomac Village Hall
Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
310 W. State St.
