VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The 2021 Little Miss and Mister Fountain Contest was held on Sunday, July 11 at the Fountain County Fairgrounds. The winners were:

Little Mister – L.J. Deel, 7, of Veedersburg, son of Lucas and Jill Deel. He will be entering 2nd grade at Southeast Fountain Elementary.

1st runner-up - Isaiah Gruber, 4, son of Kevin Gruber and Jackie Gruber. He will be entering kindergarten at Williamsport Elementary.

Little Miss – Lydia Davis, 6, of Veedersburg, daughter of Danette Davis. She will be entering 1st grade at Southeast Fountain Elementary.

1st runner-up - Prezlee DeZarn, 5, of Williamsport, daughter of Jarrod DeZarn and Melissa Beardsly. She will be entering kindergarten at Williamsport Elementary.

There were 23 Little Miss contestants and 7 Little Mister contestants. The contest was directed by Amy Thompson. The winners helped reign over the 2021 Fountain County Fair.

