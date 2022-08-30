The Vermilion County Conservation District announced the Revolutionary War Reenactment on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25.
Forest Glen Preserve will host the Vermilion Valley Encampment – a Revolutionary War Reenactment.
The hours of this free event are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Camps will be open for visitors to tour, fashion shows, drills and demonstrations will available throughout the day. The reenactment will feature a battle each day.
A highlight on Sunday only will be Pioneer Craft Day in the Homestead Cabin area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities such as cider pressing and rail splitting will be demonstrated and children may dip candles to take home. There will be fry bread to sample. Period craftspeople will be set up on the lawn around the log cabin.
All activities are free. There will also be concessions available both days from Oakwood Scout Troop No. 224.
Call 217-662-2142 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.