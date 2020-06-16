Conservation district offers summer activities

DANVILLE — Kennekuk County Park and Forest Glen County Preserve are quieter than usual this summer without the chatter of schoolchildren learning about nature there.
The Vermilion County Conservation District canceled its all-day summer fun camps because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Environmental Education Supervisor Lara Danzl understands the importance of keeping young minds busy and learning, especially since children haven’t been in a classroom since mid-March, so she and the other conservation district educators have created “Summer Camp in a Bag.”
The bags come in three themes, and each bag is full of crafts, games and activities about the great outdoors. The activities cover a wide age range and are adaptable for children between 5 and 12 years old.
“At first, the bags were only made available to the parents who already signed up and paid for their children to attend the summer camps,” Danzl said. “We had some parents generously donate the excess registration fee, so we were able to make more bags.
“We were going to do a total of 96 bags, but the Backyard Adventure Camp bag has been so popular, we decided to order the materials to make some more,” she said.
The “Backyard Adventure Camp” bag is the largest bag of the three with five full days of activities and crafts for $40.
Each day focuses on a different topic:
Day One is “Bugging Out” and includes a bug-collecting box, bug magnifier box and a magnifying lens.
Day Two is “I Spy with My Two Eyes” and includes binoculars, scavenger hunts and I-Spy games.
Day Three is “Feathered Friends” that encourages children to make a birdhouse and a pine cone bird feeder and to dissect an owl pellet.
Day Four is titled “Our Atmosphere around Here” that includes a sundial and has children making and decorating their own kite, and discovering clouds with a scavenger hunt.
Day 5 wraps up with “Family Fun Night” and includes nocturnal activities with a flashlight, kindling for a campfire, learning about bats and more.
The “Grow Something Wild” bag costs $20 and focuses on plants. The bag includes activities that encourage children to plant a seed and watch it grow, compare different seeds from plants, learn about how trees grow and count their rings and make a seed bomb, as well as a Nature Quest Fundana that is a bandana with games printed on it.
“It’s all about growing plants,” Danzl said. “They’ll receive potting soil in a baggie and seeds, and they’ll get to watch it grow.
“They also receive ‘tree cookies,’ which are slices of wood that they can count the rings on to find out how old the tree is, and if the rings are close together, it means there was a drought,” she said.
“We also encourage them to make a tree ring of their life,” Danzl said. “For example, if they are 7 years old, they would mark seven rings on their tree cookie.”
The other activities entail seeds.
“They will make a seed bomb from a bag of seeds and a bag of clay-like dirt,” she said. “They also will compare three seeds: butternut, sugar maple and sweetgum.”
The “Splashing into Summer” bag costs $20 and has information about the importance of water for humans, plants and animals. The bag includes materials for activities such as pond dipping, including a dip net, trays and magnifying bug boxes; a craft game in which children make a frog that catches a fly; a water cycle activity; a copy of the ‘Wonderful, Wacky, Water Critters’ book; and a river otter coloring poster.
“They make a frog with a string that comes out of its mouth, and then they try to catch a fly on the string,” Danzl said about the craft game. “We supply all the materials and instructions.
“The water cycle activity explains evaporation, condensation and precipitation,” she said. “They will tape a plastic bag to a window and watch the droplets collect.
“The book talks about all the different animals they can find in the water,” Danzl said. “We include an information sheet about where the community gets its water.”
Each bag is personalized with the child’s name. The canvas bag can be reused after completing the projects inside.
