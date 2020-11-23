Looking for the perfect holiday gift this season or a great opportunity to treat yourself? Consider purchasing a gift basket created by the VCCD Education Staff. Two types of baskets are available: Home for the Holidays and Spa Time at Home. Each basket contains locally-produced items collected from VCCD properties and made by VCCD staff. A limited quantity of each basket is available so be sure to order yours today! To order, please call Forest Glen Preserve at (217) 662-2142.
The Home for the Holidays Basket contains 1 Pint of Forest Glen Maple Syrup and Recipes; Herbal Tea Kit with five herbs from the Kennekuk Herb Garden and Tea Tutorial; Set of six wood coasters made from fallen trees from VCCD properties; Pinecone Garland Kit; Set of five different herbs from the Kennekuk Herb Garden for cooking with recipes; in an all-natural reusable wood basket from century-old Texas-based company made with Texas trees for $50.
The Spa Time at Home Basket contains Herbal Soap made by VCCD Staff; Herbal Tea Kit with five herbs from the Kennekuk Herb Garden and Tea Tutorial; Herbal Bath Fizzes made with herbs from the Kennekuk Herb Garden; Jar of Honey from Neil Frazier, beekeeper at Kennekuk Herb Garden; Smudge Sticks made by VCCD to calm and cleanse your home; in an all-natural reusable wood basket from century-old Texas-based company made with Texas trees for $30.
The VCCD also has Forest Glen Maple Syrup available in pints and quarts for that “hard to buy for person” on your list, as well as gift certificates for Forest Glen Camping. Call (217) 662-2142 today – pick up available at Kennekuk or Forest Glen.
