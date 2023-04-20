DANVILLE — In the 28 years Danville Symphony Orchestra Maestro Jeremy Swerling has conducted the orchestra, he’s been proud to collaborate with so many wonderful people and that the group has regularly brought world-class talent to Danville.
The DSO concludes Swerling’s farewell season with Sims Sings Broadway at 7:30 p.m. on May 6 at the Fischer Theatre.
A master of vocal music and a scholar of historical musical traditions, Robert Sims brings his rich, golden vocal tones to a concert of familiar Broadway melodies.
His convincing and powerful stage presence has earned him appearances at venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Chicago Opera Theatre, Lincoln Center, the Crystal Cathedral and the Mormon Tabernacle, according to a DSO press release.
A Gold Medal winner of the American Traditions Competition and the National Opera America Award, among other prestigious honors, Sims’ impressive performances have spanned the genres of classical opera, American folk music, and Broadway, as well as the contemporary. As a published author, his commitment to the preservation of African American spiritual traditions has garnered him numerous television appearances and recording opportunities.
“The Danville Symphony Orchestra is honored to welcome back Robert Sims with his incredible talent and showmanship. We’re excited to have such an energetic finish to this important farewell season for our esteemed Maestro,” stated DSO Board President Dean Crandall, in the press release.
For 28 years, Swerling has shepherded the musical excellence of the Danville Symphony and arts outreach in the community. His farewell concert is guaranteed to be a toe-tapping evening, featuring Broadway favorites from musicals such as Bernstein’s On The Town and West Side Story, Richard Rodgers’ Carousel Waltz, features from Hair, My Fair Lady and much more.
Iroquois Federal is sponsoring Sims Sings Broadway. Purchase tickets at the Fischer Theatre website: https://atthefischer.com/.
DSO Executive Director Kay Welch stated about Swerling, “His tenure here has been quite long, and he has grown the symphony into a very dynamic organization.”
Swerling was born in Oklahoma City and primarily was raised in New York state. He’s lived in Baltimore, Maryland since 1999.
When he was 6 years old, he began his musical studies in clarinet. While attending a cultural arts high school he was introduced to conducting and went on to earn his Bachelor of Fine Arts in conducting and clarinet. After teaching music theory and chamber music, he attended Indiana University’s school of music, where he earned his master’s degree in orchestral conducting.
While conducting in Indianapolis, he met his predecessor Eduardo Ostergren at an Indianapolis Symphony reception in 1989. DSO’s Ostergren was getting ready to go on a Fulbright year in Brazil. Ostergren was looking for a guest conductor to replace him.
Swerling was hired in 1990 as the Danville Symphony Orchestra music director.
Swerling said his wife, Amy, at that time, worked with United Way in Danville, and their first child was born in Danville.
In 1993, Swerling left Danville to be resident conductor with the Sacramento, Calif. symphony. He lived in Sacramento for five years and then moved to Baltimore in 1999.
The orchestra reached back out to Swerling and asked him to return on a traveling basis starting in 1999.
Swerling said he’s been with DSO for a total of 28 years.
He said it will be a big life chapter closing. He’ll be 62 years old next month.
“It’s become time to do something different, he said.
Swerling isn’t saying he’s retiring from conducting.
DSO has appointed him music director emeritus.
He said they might need him to step up again.
“I’m moving on to pursue other life goals,” Swerling said. He also owns two real estate businesses in Baltimore that keep him busy.
He said his final concert will be bittersweet.
“I’m so proud of what the orchestra has accomplished these two decades-plus,” Swerling said.
The community commitment to the symphony has been “truly a rare and precious thing,” he too said, adding that the symphony must continue to be cultivated and protected.
“It’s not an easy thing to do,” he said.
Artistically, he said it’s been gratifying to be part of the artists’ growth and lead the group all these years.
In 1990, when he first joined DSO, it was pretty much a community orchestra whose members weren’t paid, or they were paid very little.
The community orchestra turned into a preservice professional regional orchestra. It now compares to symphonies in Champaign-Urbana, Terre Haute, Ind., Lafayette, Ind. and others in bigger communities, Swerling said.
He’ll miss working with the musicians.
“They are wonderful people who give a lot to come and play with the symphony...,” he said. They’ve loved to perform together in Danville. About half are students or graduate students, and the other half are full-time professional musicians, music teachers and avocational musicians who are trained and accomplished, such as principal clarinetist Tom de Torres and Dotty de Torres, flutist; bassist Tom Galagher; and Mary Beth Zundo, flute/piccolo. These local players have other professional jobs.
The symphony appreciates that the community appreciates it, Swerling said.
DSO started as a community orchestra for the benefit for local musicians and the community in 1967.
Swerling said he will miss the people in the community.
“I have many close friends in Danville,” he said.
Swerling said he’s proud of the three fully-staged musicals they put on with Danville Light Opera and Sunshine Players.
The collaborations of Sound of Music, Man of La Mancha and Beauty and the Beast featured talented actors, singers and musicians, he said.
“Those were spectacular successes,” he said. “They showed that the symphony could collaborate successfully with other local community organizations.”
Swerling said many of the symphony’s Christmas concerts have been special as well.
He said when people held up their cell phones for Silent Night a couple years ago, that too was special.
The thing that really differentiates the symphony in the arts community is its ability to bring world-class guest artists to the city, he added.
Swerling too said the venues where the symphony plays are unique.
He thought early on how wonderful it would be one day for the symphony to play in the Fischer Theatre.
“If you wait long enough, sometimes miracles happen,” Swerling said. “It’s been fun to play at the theatre.”
With the orchestra being as large as it is, the Fischer Theatre stage is a little tight.
Next season, the symphony is back at the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School.
“It’s just really because the stage is just too small for the orchestra. I’m hopeful in years to come the (Fischer) will build a green room and extension and add lighting and the symphony can return,” Swerling said.
As for Swerling’s replacement, Swerling is peripherally guiding the orchestra in the search process. The job has been listed and the orchestra has received about a couple dozen applicants so far, Swerling said.
A couple finalists will be conducting a couple concerts each next season, he said.
In the meantime, Swerling has been preparing for his last concert to conduct on May 6.
“I’m extremely excited about this concert. Robert Sims is back. He sang with us last year. He was so well received. He’s going to be singing music from Broadway. It’s going to be a fabulous concert and very emotional,” Swerling said.
Swerling said he’ll have about 20-30 of his family members in the audience for his last concert, coming here from Chicago, California, London and elsewhere.
“I’m just grateful to the community for providing the opportunity,” Swerling said.
