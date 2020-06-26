DANVILLE — Christopher Condon, formerly of Danville, was sentenced Friday — after a plea of guilty — to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder, and the entire sentence shall be followed by three years of Mandatory Supervised Release, according to a release issue by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office.
During the plea, the court heard evidence establishing that on Feb. 14, 2018, at around 9:20 a.m., the Danville Fire Department arrived at 3602 Bayview Drive, after a neighbor called reporting smoke coming from the residence.. Upon entering, firefighters found the home filled with smoke and on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. Thereafter they located the owner of the residence, Jay Hein, deceased inside..
Through the course of investigation by the Danville Police Department and the Illinois State Police, it was discovered through video evidence that the victim, Jay Hein, left the 610 Tap on Vermilion Street around 4 a.m. with the defendant on Feb. 14, 2018.. From there,, the evidence revealed the defendant and Jay Hein went to the victim's home and an argument ensued between the two men. The defendant was arrested after that morning and spoke to police at which time he admitted to being with Jay Hein and stabbing him at least one time.. Forensic Pathologist Dr. Youmans found that Jay Hein died of multiple stab wounds.
During the sentencing hearing, State's Attorney,Jacqueline Lacy, presented victim impact statements from John Hein and Michelle both touching on Jay's love for his family and his community.
