DANVILLE — Community has been the heart of what the David S. Palmer Arena is all about, and that will continue into the future, the new general manager said.
Teri Gaffney became the arena’s new general manager with board approval on March 1. She had been serving in the interim since August 2022 after the termination of former general manager Joe Dunagan.
Gaffney previously was arena human resources director and she continues to serve as board secretary.
Gaffney grew up on a farm in Rankin and now lives in Hoopeston. She’s married with two grown sons and three grandchildren.
She retired from OSF at the end of 2020, after 30 years serving as the assistant to the hospital president working in Danville and Urbana, and began as director of human resources on a full-time basis at the arena in September 2021.
She was appointed arena board secretary while she was still at OSF. She was going to board meetings and taking minutes.
Gaffney said she was looking for a little something to do in retirement.
She also had worked at Heartland Properties for a time, but there was more and more going on with her arena secretary job and it grew. The opportunity then came to be the arena’s director of human resources.
“It just evolved,” she said about her role at the arena.
The arena board had five applicants narrowed down to Gaffney and another person to interview, and selected Gaffney as the new arena general manager. It was a unanimous vote to hire Gaffney.
Arena Board Chairman Dean Shore said, “During Teri’s time as interim GM she stepped up and wore many hats for the arena. During this transition period Teri was able to boost employee morale and completely shift the work environment to push the arena in the right direction. She recruited a concessions manager, bar manager and new facility manager.”
She brought in multiple outside organizations, including the U.S. Ice Rink Association, to provide ice resurfacing training to the facility team members, according to Shore.
“Her list of accomplishments will continue to grow now that she is our permanent general manager. I’m excited for the future of the arena with Teri leading things,” Shore stated.
Moving forward
Gaffney said the arena is moving forward with a clean slate and has a great team of employees.
Current staff at the arena: Facility Manager Dwayne Gaylor, Accountant Jeremiah Brady, Human Resources Director Janet Payne, Event Manager Pam Crosby, Bar Manager Amber Pearson, Concession Manager Erica Pajor and Security Supervisor Lindsey Kuemmerle.
Board members: chairman Dean Shore, vice chairman Kim Hoffman, Erik O’Kane, Matt Sims, Tara Auter, O.J. Harrison, Durrell Robinson, Ken Salomon, Dylan Haun, Maruti Seth and Bill Black. There is one vacancy. The county has three appointments, and the city has nine appointments. Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. will be making a recommended appointment.
Gaffney said board members need the time and passion to serve.
“But we’ve got some really good people on right now that I’m really excited about,” she said.
She said when board members are involved in meetings and bring great ideas, it’s really nice.
The arena board has finance and events committees.
The events committee recently met with the group that brought the Kevin Costner concert to the arena. They discussed what the group could do for the arena, what events might be out there, and what’s needed to bring in events.
“But we (have) to look at what’s right for us, when you have all this other stuff around you that’s doing it too,” she said. “What makes more sense for us?”
Gaffney said her general manager duties have her dealing with operations of the arena on a daily basis. There can be staff or maintenance issues, for example, and planning of events.
“But trying to plan for the future, because right now I don’t have hockey. I’m trying to get hockey. But I have to do things on the ice. I have a great ice rink that I have to sell,” Gaffney said. “So that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”
She said they’re focusing on that and events.
“We kind of got out of it ... So, we’re trying to reinvent ourselves,” she said. “So you take it to everyone and say what do you want to see us do. And No. 1 you go to the employees. They really have some great ideas. I have a whole sheet full.”
The arena also has a “phenomenal” events committee that regularly meets, Gaffney said.
They continue to look at possible events and are planning more things.
The arena has Market on Main on May 5-6, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 5 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6, which will have vendors inside, food trucks outside and children’s activities on that Saturday. The event is in conjunction with the First Friday Sweets in the Streets downtown event that also will include the Uncle Joe Cannon naming ceremony for the county administration building.
Gaffney said they’re looking at other events in the months ahead too, including early in 2024 already.
“We’re trying to come up with new ideas and getting some contracts out there,” she said, adding that until contracts are signed, she can’t say a lot about the possible events.
