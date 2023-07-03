DANVILLE – Katherine Reid, the new lieutenant of the Danville Salvation Army, said she believes there was good reason her first day at the corps was June 28, the day before the derecho hit the area with high winds.
“I came in a time of need,” she said. “God knew what he was doing.”
Reid and at least 25 volunteers gathered Saturday morning at the corps’ headquarters at 855 E. Fairchild St., to give away 380 bagged lunches during the Salvation Army’s power outage emergency response event. The headquarters did not have power during the lunch giveaway.
The idea to provide Danville residents in need with a bagged lunch consisting of a sandwich, chips and a cookie came about during a conversation between Reid and Melissa Wilhelm, Salvation Army’s special events and development coordinator in Champaign and Vermilion counties, right after Thursday’s storm wreaked havoc on the area.
“Melissa and I were talking about how a lot of restaurants and businesses were closed, and we saw a need in the community,” Reid said.
“Melissa reached out to a lot of her contacts to get the food and the cookies and had 20-plus volunteers at the Champaign Salvation Army make the sandwiches and bring them to Danville,” she said.
After Thursday’s storm knocked out power to a large portion of the city and surrounding areas, members of the Danville Salvation Army Advisory Board hit the streets to deliver food and snacks to the first responders.
The advisory board members were out again Saturday morning distributing and posting flyers around Danville to inform the public of the bagged lunch giveaway.
Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates and his wife, Stephanie, canvassed the neighborhoods that were still without power on Saturday and gave rides to families and individuals to the Salvation Army so they could receive a bagged lunch.
At Hair Express, 701 N. Vermilion St., it was business as usual Saturday morning despite the salon not having power since Thursday’s storm.
Cindy Nelson, a stylist and the owner of Hair Express since 2004, brought a gas generator from home so she and her stylists could run their hair clippers and hair dryers. A gas-fired water heater provided warm water for shampooing the customers.
In her 27 years as a professional stylist, Nelson said she has never done hair by generator power.
“I don’t have power at home, so I can’t do anything there. I guess I’m just making the best of my time,” she said of keeping the salon open.
Bill Colwell of Catlin, who had an appointment with Nelson for a haircut Saturday morning, said he exchanged text messages with Nelson to confirm his appointment before arriving at the salon.
“This is the first time I’ve had my hair cut with a generator running,” he said.
Nelson praised one of her longtime stylists, Amy Myers, for her commitment to the customers.
“Amy Myers is the most dedicated employee,” Nelson said. “She did a walk-in (customer) and cut their hair in the parking lot on Friday.
“We thought we would have power today, but we just improvised,” Nelson said.
