Due to last week’s storm damage to Lincoln Park, the 29th Annual Community Day, sponsored by the city of Danville Human Relations Commission and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee, will be held in downtown Danville at Temple Plaza on Sunday, July 9 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This event is open to the public, and there is no admission fee.
The program will feature “Standard”, a gospel group from Indianapolis, and include performances by the top winners of Danville’s Got Talent: Jennie Lou-Lang, Wizzo and Amani Torres.
Free food, such as barbeque, beverages and ice cream will be served. There will be activities for children (ages 4-12). The event will also include free prizes.
In case of rain, Community Day will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N Vermilion.
