LOOGOOTEE, Ind. – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gathered Friday at the Martin County Fairgrounds in Loogootee with cities, towns and counties from across southwest Indiana that received portions of the $133.4 million announced last month in Community Crossings funds, a component of Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program.
Fountain County, Ind. received $1 million and Vermillion County, Ind. received $993,455.90.
“Making continuous improvements to transportation infrastructure helps drives economic momentum,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Community Crossings has provided countless opportunities for cities, towns and counties to make themselves even more attractive for business and for families to make Indiana home.”
Communities submitted applications for funding during a highly competitive call for projects in January. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund. The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $1.27 billion in state matching funds for local road improvement projects since 2016.
“Interest and participation in the Community Crossings program grows each year,” INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said. “The agency looks forward to working with our local partners as we bring these projects to fruition in the coming years.”
State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.
A list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2023 spring call for projects is available at www.in.gov. The next call for projects will open in July.
