The city of Danville will host its first ever Fire and Ice family event at the David S. Palmer Arena tomorrow from 5 to 8 p.m. for the first First Friday celebration of the year.
The list of activities for the free evening include ice skating, sledding, photo booth, face painting, story time around the fire, fire safety activities, wood burning demonstration, themed crafts and more.
Themed concessions will be for sale featuring themed items like hot cocoa, s’mores cupcakes, fire and ice cotton candy and more.
Each guest is set to receive a goody bag and a chance at winning a door prize.
Those planning to attend are asked to use entrance off of Main Street at the corner of Main and Franklin Streets to enter the event.
Comedy show at Fischer
“Laugh ‘Til You Scream,” a fundraiser comedy show, will be held at the Fischer Theatre on Jan. 13.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available starting at $15 and can be purchased on the theater’s website: atthefischer.com.
The show will feature local comedian Chris Hightower, who is also hosting the show, Rob Mayfield and Adam Burke.
Proceeds from the event will help raise funds for the continued restoration of the theater and Arts in the Park.
Library to host decluttering program
Hoopeston Public Library will host a free “Decluttering Your Life” workshop at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 30.
Chelsey Byers, family educator with the University of Illinois Extension Office, will present the program and teach participants easy-to-implement tips on making a plan, getting started and deciding to what keep and what to toss.
Pre-registration is not required, but is recommended due to limited seating.
Call the library at 217-283-6711 to sign up, or stop in during public hours.
