In partnership with United Way of Danville Area, any Vermilion County resident struggling to pay housing, utility or medical expenses can call Marcus Johnson at the Springfield Urban League for assistance this week, (217) 789-0830. No amount is too large.
Yoga and Mimosas in Palace Park at The Fischer Theatre will be from 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
Registration fee includes yoga, mimosas and coffee, and bakery items. Merrit Spicer will lead you through a yoga routine suitable for all levels.
Registration is limited. Yoga mats are available at class.
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040848aea92aa3f58-yoga4
Enrollment for fall High School Equivalency/GED test prep courses is open at Danville Area Community College. Classes will be held on the DACC campus, online/virtual and at the Danville Housing Authority.
On-campus classes begin Monday, Aug. 24, and are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. A second GED class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Online/Virtual prep class begins Monday and is held Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. with mandatory Zoom meetings.
Registration and placement testing is held at in Prairie Hall from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Call 443-8782.
