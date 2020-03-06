DANVILLE
Club to meet
The Danville Public Library’s Genealogy Club will explore Simplify Your Genealogy Research: One Ancestor At A Time 1:30-3 p.m. Monday in the Garman Room. On Wednesday, Tween Gaming is a chance for children ages 8-11 to game 6-7 p.m. in the Children’s Program Room.
Retirees to meet
Officer Jacob Troglia of the Danville Police Department will speak at noon Tuesday to the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) association at Jocko's Pizza Inn. He will talk about crimes against seniors and how they can make themselves safer.
HOOPESTON
Lorraine plans concert
Logan Kirby and the Stone Creek Playboys will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday to the Lorraine Theatre stage. They feature the songs of Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Buddy Holly and others. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at thelorrainetheatre.com, at Hoopeston DACC, city hall, Mr. B's, Treasured Roots and at the door. Proceeds go to the Save the Lorraine project.
INDIANOLA
Performance set
Indianola Methodist Church will host the Coon Holler Kids from western Indiana at 3 p.m. March 15. This is a group of talented and energetic kids. A free-will offering will be collected. All are welcome.
