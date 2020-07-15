DANVILLE
War museum meeting
The Vermilion County War Museum's annual meeting will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, in the museum's conference room. Members who are currently active will elect or re-elect members of the board of directors to serve a three-year term. No other business will be conducted.
The museum will reopen at noon Tuesday.
WESTVILLE
Book sale set
The Westville Public Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Masks will be required and only five people at a time will be allowed into the building. The sale will be held in the building directly behind the library. Follow the sidewalk on the north side of the library.
POTOMAC
Legion serves food
The Harry Carpenter American Legion Post 428, 101 N. Grant, will have a fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday at the post.
A buffet breakfast will be served 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the post.
CAYUGA, Ind.
Pork chop dinner
Sons of the American Legion with the Cayuga American Legion post will have a pork chop dinner from 4-7 p.m. EDT Saturday at the post. Sides include mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans or corn, and drinks; desserts cost extra. Cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children.
