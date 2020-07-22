DANVILLE
Water main work
Aqua Illinois will begin main repair Friday on East Fairchild Street at Hazel Street, causing lane closures in the westbound lane. Work is expected to be completed by the end of Friday.
COVID tests
The Vermilion County Health Department will offer free drive-thru /walk-up COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week.
No cost, no appointment. It’s open to all, with or without symptoms.
Today, Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees.
Friday, Hoopeston Area High School, 615 E. Orange.
Saturday, Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main.
Sunday, Health Department, 200 S. College St.
Call 431-2662, ext. 243, with questions.
COVINGTON, Ind.
Rummage sale
Covington United Methodist Women will have its annual rummage sale from noon to 6 p.m. EDT Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT Saturday at the church, 419 Washington St.
The sale offers an array of items including clothing for all ages, linens, home and holiday decor items, household items, furniture, sporting good equipment and books.
Afterward, items are sorted and distributed to local organizations. The remaining items will be picked up by Kentucky Mountain Missions, which will keep what they can use and send remaining items to World Missions.
