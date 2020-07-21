County panel meets
The Vermilion County Executive/Legislation Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Vermilion County Administration Building, second floor, 201 N. Vermilion St.
Arena board
The Palmer Arena board will have a committee meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in the large meeting room at the arena. Palmer Arena board chairman John Spezia recently combined several committees in an effort to improve communication. The Marketing/Concessions/Safety panel is one of the two combined committees.
Agenda items include Dashers rates, youth hockey, ice fees for youth team rentals, concession stand upgrades, update on ice system and when the area can reopen to the public.
‘Dazed’ in theater
The Fischer Theatre will show “Dazed and Confused” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the historic theater in downtown Danville. For now, the theater can accommodate up to 50 patrons on the main floor, 50 in the mezzanine level and 50 in the balcony for certain events.
Reserve a seat at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040848AEA92AA3F58-dazed
Seats are $10.
Collom reunion set
The Collum family reunion will be at noon Sunday, Aug. 2, in Ward Park, Wayne Blakeney building. Tables will be set at social distance, and masks are encouraged.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Tuesday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto Jackpot:
Indiana lottery (Tuesday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
Mega Millions:
Mega Ball:
Jackpot:
