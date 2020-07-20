Pickett to speak
Radio news broadcaster Bill Pickett will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon Thursday at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Band to play
The Dixie Flyer band will play from 6-8 tonight at the American Legion Post 210. Jackpot raffle drawing will be 8 p.m.
Trivia night is Thursday, with Rick Omundson, 7-9 p.m.
Boil-water order
A boil order is in effect for the northeast section of Potomac, including Vermilion, Grant, May streets and Lane Street from State to North Street until further notice due to a water main break. Call 987-6900 with questions.
Site closed
Due to construction on the entrance and parking lot of Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, the COVID-19 testing site at Hoopeston hospital will be temporarily closed now through July 27.
If you need a COVID-19 test during this period, visit one of these locations: Carle Rossville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or Carle Danville on Fairchild, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Patients may call COVID-19 hotline at (217) 902-6100 with any questions or to be sent to a testing site. Testing will resume in Hoopeston as soon as possible.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Monday)
Pick Three-Midday:1-0-8
Pick Three-Evening: 0-7-8
Pick Four Midday:5-3-3-0
Pick Four-Evening: 8-8-9-8
Lucky Day (day):18-21-31-37-45
Lucky Day (eve):17-18-29-44-45
Lotto: 10-17-26-27-38-41
Lotto Jackpot:$2.3 million
Mega Millions:$113 million
Indiana lottery (Monday)
Daily Three-Midday:1-4-4
Daily Three-Evening:0-1-9
Daily Four-Midday:8-4-4-1
Daily Four-Evening:9-4-1-7
Cash 5:5-37-38-40-45
Lotto Jackpot:$1.5 million
Powerball jackpot:$106 million
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.