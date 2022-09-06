Crosspoint fundraiser set for Saturday
Crosspoint Human Services will sponsor The Harvest Feast to benefit agency programs on Saturday from 7-10 p.m.
The event will take place at Sleepy Creek Vineyard Dragon Fly Barn in Fairmount.
There will be food, entertainment, auction items and prizes. Casual dress is suggested.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by contacting Crosspoint at crosspointhumanservices.org, or by calling 217-442-3200 Ext. 133. Checks can be mailed to 210 Avenue C, Danville IL, 61832, attention Lisa.
Business After Hours on Thursday
Vermilion Advantage will sponsor Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Vermilion County Airport.
The cost is $10 and food and drinks are included. RSVP to Nicole VanHyfte at nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com.
90th birthdays celebration planned
Jack Timm, Gerry Arnholt and Charlie Graf will host the “270 Club” get together on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 210, 201 Prospect Place, Danville.
Enjoy music from the 1950s era, food, refreshments and fun for all ages.
Everyone is welcome, including canes, walkers, wheelchairs and caregivers.
For more information, contact Jack Timm at 217-918-2192.
Rossville board sets Wednesday meeting
The Rossville village board will conduct a special meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the village office, 120 E. Attica St..
Among items to be discussed is a student resource officer agreement with Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin schools.
Sesquicentennial event planned
The Veedersburg Revitalization Associating will celebrate the 150th year of Veedersburg, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 10 beginning at 9 a.m. EST at the Veedersburg Hub Park Pavilion. A sock hop and cruise-in will take place from 6-9 p.m. EST at the Veedersburg Hub Civic Center on Sept. 9, featuring live music and refreshments.
Celebrations will continue throughout the day with tours of the renovated Clover Leaf Depot, cornhole tournaments, a beer and wine garden, historical portrayal of past citizens, local entertainers, bingo, kid’s zone, food and more. There will be fireworks at dusk.
For more information, contact Crystal Brewer at 765-585-0033.
