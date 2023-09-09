Barbershop chorus to host free concert
Danville Barbershop Chorus will host “Polecats in the Park,” a free concert at the Lincoln Park Stage on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The program will begin at 6 p.m.
“’Polecat’ songs are some of the bedrock barbershop staples,” notedchorus director Marty Lindvahl. “Folks will recognize some of the traditional numbers, like ‘My Wild Irish Rose,’ ‘Let Me Call You Sweetheart’ or ‘Wait Till The Sun Shines Nellie.’”
Other numbers will include “The Chordbusters March” and “With A Little Help From My Friends.” The program should last about 30-40 minutes. Those attending are invited to bring their lawn chairs, with some benches available for seating.
Rehearsals start Monday
The Vermilion Festival Chorus will begin weekly rehearsals at 7 p.m. on Monday at St. James United Methodist Church.
All voice parts (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) are needed. Ability to read music is not necessary but is a plus.
Rehearsals are for the November concert, which will be Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. and is titled, “Holiday Traditions and Christmas Jazz.”
Lions Club meeting Thursday
Carol Volvert, director of Fair Hope Children’s Ministry, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday, Sept. 14.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Pancake breakfast
Vermilion Heights Christian Church will hold a pancake breakfast and bake sale from 7 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the church, 725 Oakwood Ave., Danville.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children under age 10. Tickets will be available at the door.
September library craft
Hoopeston Public Library’s free adult craft for September will be offered at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 and Monday, Sept. 25.
Sessions are limited to 10 people per session. Call 217-283-6711 to reserve a spot.
This month’s participants will make a jute wrapped wine bottle decoration.
Crosspoint fundraiser tonight
Crosspoint Human Services will hold a fundraiser from 6:30 to 10 p.m. tonight at Sleepy Creek Vineyard Dragonfly Barn.
Tickets are $50 and will include food, trivia and prizes.
Tickets can be purchased at www.crosspointhumanservices.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.