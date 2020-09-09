DANVILLE
Storm sewer work
The City of Danville announces closure of Walnut Street for storm sewer work as part of the Harrison Street improvement project. Beginning at 7 a.m.Thursday, Sept. 10, Walnut Street will have a complete roadway closure at Harrison Street. Only local traffic will be allowed north of North Street and south of Madison Street.
It is anticipated that the intersection will reopen by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. This closure will affect motorists traveling northbound and southbound on Walnut Street. Choose an alternate route to avoid delays. Motorisst and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the roadway closure corridor.
For more information, call 431-2259.
DATS meeting
The DATS Policy Committee meeting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, via call-in. If you have any questions or concerns, call Sam Cole at 431-2384 .
Olin reunion canceled
A reunion for former employees and retirees of Olin/Fexel will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reunion normally is held the second Saturday in September. The group is making plans for next year.
POTOMAC
Fish fry set
A fish and chicken fry will be 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Potomac American Legion Post 428, 1010 N. Grant.
