DANVILLE
Arena panel meets
The Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition Auditorium and Office Building Authority (David S. Palmer Arena) Events Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, Sept. 9, at the arena, Room 127.
Sparky Songer ride
The annual Sparky Songer Memorial Ride will begin Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Vermilion County War Museum, 307 N. Vermilion, rain or shine. All vehicles are welcome. This year’s ride will be a poker run.
Registration will be 9-10:30 a.m., with departure at 11 a.m. Cost is $20 for riders/drivers and $5 for passengers. That includes admission to the War Museum and a meal at the American Legion Post 210, where the ride ends.
All proceeds go to the War Museum.
Costume Day
Curbside Costume Day will be Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Danville Public Library. Every Thursday from 3-5 p.m., Outreach and Young Adult staff members will dress in fun costumes to hand out curbside deliveries. Call 477-5227 for a pickup.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
Comments sought
A public hearing related to collective bargaining will be Thursday, Sept. 10, involving the Southeast Fountain Education Association and the Southeast Fountain School Corporation. It will take place during the regular meeting of the school board at 6:45 p.m. EDT in the Administration Building.
