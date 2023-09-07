Meeting canceled
Thursday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk said the only petition to be considered has been pulled.
Barbershop chorus to host free concert
Danville Barbershop Chorus will host “Polecats in the Park,” a free concert at the Lincoln Park Stage on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The program will begin at 6 p.m.
“’Polecat’ songs are some of the bedrock barbershop staples,” notedchorus director Marty Lindvahl. “Folks will recognize some of the traditional numbers, like ‘My Wild Irish Rose,’ ‘Let Me Call You Sweetheart’ or ‘Wait Till The Sun Shines Nellie.’”
Other numbers will include “The Chordbusters March” and “With A Little Help From My Friends.” The program should last about 30-40 minutes.
Those attending are invited to bring their lawn chairs, with some benches available for seating.
September library craft
Hoopeston Public Library’s free adult craft for September will be offered at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 and Monday, Sept. 25.
Sessions are limited to 10 people per session. Call 217-283-6711 to reserve a spot.
This month’s participants will make a jute wrapped wine bottle decoration.
Wimsett family reunion this weekend
The 107th Wimsett family reunion will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Step Station, 14793 E. 1200 Road.
All Wimsett descendants and family friends are invited and encouraged to bring pictures from past family reunions.
Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish for the carry-in meal, along with table service. Drinks and ice will be provided.
For more information, call 217-251-8022.
Green family reunion this weekend
The 139th Green family reunion will begin with a business meeting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Chrisman Park in Rossville.
Those attending are asked to being a covered dish to share for the family lunch.
Contact Deb Green with any questions.
