VA to require masks in some areas
Some of the counties VA Illiana serves are experiencing an increase in COVID-19.
Effective today, VA Illiana will require masks at all locations of care during clinical encounters. A clinical encounter refers to an individual in-person encounter, between a patient and health care personnel, during which a clinical assessment or clinical activity is performed.
Masks will be available at all main entrances and at appointment check-in desks.
Veterans who prefer to receive care through telehealth can call 217-554-4444 to change the modality of their appointment.
Patients can also secure message their care team through MyhealtheVet to discuss care options.
Foodmobile in town
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) will distribute food at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, and is open to Vermilion County residents.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Library book sale
The Catlin Public Library is holding a book sale until the end of September with new items added frequently.
The cost of the books is donation-based, with proceeds going to support the library’s special events.
For more information, call the library at 217-427-2550.
September library craft
Hoopeston Public Library’s free adult craft for September will be offered at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 and Monday, Sept. 25.
Sessions are limited to 10 people per session. Call 217-283-6711 to reserve a spot.
This month’s participants will make a jute wrapped wine bottle decoration.
Green family reunion this weekend
The 139th Green family reunion will begin with a business meeting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Chrisman Park in Rossville.
Those attending are asked to being a covered dish to share for the family lunch.
Contact Deb Green with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.