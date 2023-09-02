VA to require masks in areas
Some of the counties VA Illiana serves are experiencing an increase in COVID-19.
Effective Sept. 5, VA Illiana will require masks at all locations of care during clinical encounters. A clinical encounter refers to an individual in-person encounter, between a patient and health care personnel, during which a clinical assessment or clinical activity is performed.
Masks will be available at all main entrances and at appointment check-in desks.
Veterans who prefer to receive care through telehealth can call 217-554-4444 to change the modality of their appointment.
Patients can also secure message their care team through MyhealtheVet to discuss care options.
Library book sale
The Catlin Public Library is holding a book sale until the end of September with new items added frequently.
The cost of the books is donation-based, with proceeds going to support the library’s special events.
For more information, call the library at 217-427-2550.
Thomas family reunion
The 93rd annual Thomas family reunion weekend will begin with a picnic at noon on Saturday at Ellsworth Park in Danville.
The reunion will continue Sunday with a banquet from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Banquet Hall.
Library hours updated
Hoopeston Public Library will be closed Saturday and Monday, Sept. 4 for Festival Weekend and Labor Day.
There will also be no City Chat at the library in September.
Indiana 341 to close for reconstruction
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that Indiana 341 will close on or after Monday, Sept. 4 for a bridge reconstruction project between Hillboro and Newtown.
Indiana 341 will be closed at both ends of the bridge, approximately 1.52 miles north of Interstate 74, between East Short Road and East 80 North Road.
The official detour follows U.S. 136 to Indiana 25 to Indiana 55 and back.
The closure is expected to last through November.
