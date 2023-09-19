Lions club meeting
Bob Richard, director of the Danville Public Schools Foundation, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Kiwanis to discuss pancake day
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s speaker will be Wes Biertz as the club prepares for the annual pancake day, which will be held 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Tickets are $6.25 per person in advance or $7 per person at the door. A bundle of four tickets is $25 and tickets for children age 3-11 are $3.50 each. Tickets are available from any Kiwanian or by calling 217-497-3087.
Proceeds will benefit local children’s charities in Vermilion County.
Annual Halloween walk/run set
Covington Nursery School will celebrate its 11th Annual Halloween 5K/10K walk/run on Oct. 28, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.
This fundraiser will take place on the Covington Circle Trail. The course is an out and back starting and ending in the Covington City Park by the soccer field. The event is a fun, yet competitive, chip timed race. It is family friendly encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle for all ages. Costumes are encouraged.
Register online at covingtonnurseryschool5k10k.itsyourrace.com/register. Costs for race are Individual 5K $25, Group 5K $20 each (5 or more), Individual 10K $25 Group 10K $20 each (5 or more), Child age 0-10 Free or $10 with shirt, $5 discount for senior citizen 65+, $5 price increase on race day.
Covington Nursery School, a non-profit organization, has been providing early childhood education to 3 and 4 year olds since 1974. The school depends solely on low cost tuition and fundraisers. For more information or for paper registration, find the race at https://www.facebook.com/Halloween5k10k or call Jenny at 765-413-0063.
