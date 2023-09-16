Eastgate Drive closure
The city of Danville announced that a contractor has informed the city that they will need to have a complete closure at the roadway crossing on Eastgate Drive northbound at the Lynch Road connector road for installation of a storm sewer line.
Starting Monday, Eastgate Drive northbound access will be closed to all traffic during the storm sewer line installation.
The work and closure is anticipated to last during the entire week. Motorists should choose an alternate route. Detour signage will be in place.
Meeting canceled
The Human Relations Commission scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday at City Hall has been canceled.
Chorus seeking singers
The Vermilion Festival Chorus is preparing for its November concert, “Holiday Traditions and Christmas Jazz” on Nov. 18 and invites people to join the chorus.
Rehearsals are held each Monday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church in the sanctuary. There is a small rental fee of $25 for music.
All voice parts are needed, especially tenor and bass voices.
Lions club meeting
Bob Richard, director of the Danville Public Schools Foundation, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Free library craft
Hoopeston Public Library’s free adult craft for September will be offered at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 and Monday, Sept. 25.
Sessions are limited to 10 people per session. Sept. 18’s session is full, but there are still spots available for the Sept. 25 session. Call 217-283-6711 to reserve a spot.
This month’s participants will make a jute wrapped wine bottle decoration.
Free books at the library
Hoopeston Public Library still has a few carts with free books leftover from the recent book sale. The carts are located near the upstairs main desk.
There is a good assortment of fiction and nonfiction of all types, including some newer material.
Call the library at 217-283-6711 for more information.
