Elmwood rummage sale
The Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group is holding a rummage sale from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Owen Nelson Community Center, 210 Victory St.
There will be household items, clothing, furniture, toys and vintage items available. Items will be priced to sell or offers can be made.
All proceeds from the sale will go to operating expenses for the organization.
Lynch Road closure starts Monday
The city of Danville announced that Vermilion Valley Railroad has informed the city that they will have a complete closure at the roadway crossing on Lynch Road for maintenance of the tracks starting Monday, Sept. 18.
Lynch Road at Vermilion Valley Railroad crossing will be closed to all traffic while the crossing is having upgraded rail maintenance. The work and closure are anticipated to last the entire week.
Motorists should use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route. Detour signage will be in place during the closure.
Coffee Talk
Catlin Public Library’s weekly “Coffee Talk” social hour begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays with snacks provided and engaging programs for adults outside in the Book Cover pavilion when possible.
Kim Puzey will talk about her WWI vet grandfather at the Sept. 20 event. Andy Price from Aqua America will be at the Sept. 27 event.
For more information, call the library at 217-427-2550.
Illinois 9 to close Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois 9/Orange Street between Second Avenue and Market Street in Hoopeston will close Monday, Sept. 18.
The closure is necessary for CSX Transportation to replace its crossing. It is expected to last through Sept. 22. A detour will be posted.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. Drivers are urged to choose alternate routes, pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
