Election petitions packets available on Sept. 20
Petition packets for candidates who wish to run for Community College Trustee, School Board or Regional Board of School Trustees in the Consolidated Election to be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, will be available in the Elections Department of the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20. Packets may be picked up between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Packets are also available via email by sending a request to Carrie Wilson at ccelections@vercountyil.gov.
The first day petitions may be circulated is Tuesday, Sept. 20. Petitions must be filed with the Vermilion County Clerk beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. through Monday, Dec. 19 by 5 p.m.
Petition packets for candidates who wish to run for City/Village Mayor/President, Clerk, Treasurer and Alderman/Commissioners/Trustees, Park District Trustee, Public Library District and/or Township Library Trustees; and Fire Protection District Trustees will be distributed by and filed with the corresponding district at which it was obtained.
Local offices to be elected at the April 4, 2023, Consolidated Election include City/Village Mayor/President, Clerk, Treasurer and Alderman/Commissioners/Trustees; Park District Trustee; Public Library District and/or Township Library Trustees; Regional Board of School Trustees; School Board Members; Community College Trustees; and Fire Protection District Trustees.
A Candidate’s Guide and campaign finance information may be found on the State Board of Elections’ website, www.elections.il.gov.
Turn wine bottles into scarecrows
Those interested in craft-making will have the opportunity to turn wine bottles into attractive fall scarecrow decorations at the Hoopeston Public library later this month.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.
The activity is free, but preregistration is required by Sept. 22.
All materials will be provide and participants will have a variety to pick from.
