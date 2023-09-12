Free concert tonight
Danville Barbershop Chorus will host “Polecats in the Park,” a free concert at the Lincoln Park Stage on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The program will begin at 6 p.m.
“’Polecat’ songs are some of the bedrock barbershop staples,” notedchorus director Marty Lindvahl. “Folks will recognize some of the traditional numbers, like ‘My Wild Irish Rose,’ ‘Let Me Call You Sweetheart’ or ‘Wait Till The Sun Shines Nellie.’”
Other numbers will include “The Chordbusters March” and “With A Little Help From My Friends.” The program should last about 30-40 minutes. Those attending are invited to bring their lawn chairs, with some benches available for seating.
Lions Club meeting Thursday
Carol Volvert, director of Fair Hope Children’s Ministry, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday, Sept. 14.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Coffee Talk
Catlin Public Library’s weekly “Coffee Talk” social hour begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays with snacks provided and engaging programs for adults outside in the Book Cover pavilion when possible.
Julie Fruhling from the Vermilion County Health Department will be this Wednesday’s speaker. Brock Taylor will be at the Sept. 20 event and Andy Price will be at the Sept. 27 event.
Wool dyeing offered
The Vermilion County Conservation District will be hosting a demonstration of natural wool dyeing on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Pioneer Homestead Cabin located in Forest Glen Preserve. Meet members of the Champaign-Urbana Spinners and Weavers Guild as they use traditional dying methods for coloring wool. These skilled crafters show how you can use walnuts, insects and flowers to create a rainbow of yarn colors.
Dyeing will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free of charge. To participate in the dyeing process, arrive no later than 10:30 a.m., bring a natural fiber product such as 100% cotton or wool handkerchiefs, and a small donation for materials. Small samples may be available for sale (cash only) at the guild members’ discretion.
For more information, contact Brenna Karcher at 217-662-2142 or bkarcher@vccd.org.
To learn about, or join the Spinners and Weavers Guild, visit cuswg.org.
