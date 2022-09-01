‘Tools for Teachers’ at Kennekuk
The Vermilion County Conservation District will host a “Tools for Teachers” open house on Sept. 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kennekuk Environmental Education Center at Kennekuk County Park, 22296 Henning Road, Danville.
Classroom teachers, homeschool parents, boy scout or girl scout leaders are welcome to stop by to discover conservation education resources, materials and grants offered by the conservation district, IDNR, INHS and more.
VCCD education staff will be on hand to answer any questions and light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 217-442-1692.
Game to honor Oberheim
On Sept. 17, Danville, Decatur and Champaign police departments will participate in the Chris Oberheim Memorial Softball Game at Danville Stadium, 610 Highland Blvd.
Gates open at 3 p.m. with an opening ceremony at 4:30 p.m. The event begins at 5 p.m.
Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted at the door. There will be door prizes, raffles, food, drinks and more.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Survivor Resource Center and the rest will be donated to Peacemaker Project 703.
Library updates hours
Hoopeston Public Library will be closed Sept. 3 and Sept. 5 for the Labor Day/Sweetcorn Festival weekend.
Starting Sept. 6, new permanent hours will be in effect at the library. The library will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The library will be closed on Sunday and most federal holidays.
