City waives parking limits
The city of Danville announced parking in select downtown areas will be waived from Nov. 25 until Jan. 1, 2023.
The first two blocks of Vermilion Street and North Street will not be restricted to the two-hour limit during this time. Parking will continue to be monitored in the paid permitted parking lots.
The parking is for visitors and patrons. Store owners and employees must continue parking in designated areas.
LCN alumni to meet
The Lakeview Nurses Alumni will meet at the Lakeview College of Nursing, 903 N. Logan Ave., at noon on Dec. 2 for a business meeting and holiday party.
A luncheon will be provided by the college. Instead of a gift exchange, men’s socks and winter items will be collected for a donation to VA Illiana Health Care for veterans.
For more information, call Bev Pippenger at 217-354-4630.
Church to host concert
Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane, will host a concert at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.
The Rugged Cross Quartet will perform at the church.
Senior citizen dinner
Westville Community Unit School District No. 2 announced the annual Senior Citizen Christmas Dinner for Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m.
The free event will be held in the old gymnasium at Westville High School.
Senior citizens are invited to attend, participate in activities, visit with friends and neighbors and enjoy the holiday meal hosted by the school district staff and students.
Reservations are not required.
Donations needed
The 46th consecutive year of the Westville Santas Anonymous is underway, and Santa’s elves are in need of the community’s help.
2022 barrel locations include: Westville High School, Judith Giacoma Elementary School, Westville American Legion, Subway, Dollar General, CVS, City Hall, Landmark and Robinson Chiropractic. All locations are in Westville.
Santas Anonymous accepts new or gently used toys, wrapping paper, tape and batteries. Cash donations are also accepted. Clothing is not accepted.
