Church offers free laundry services
Mosaic City Church will host another “Meet Us at the Mat” event on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Starcrest Cleaners, 100 W. Fairchild St.
The church will provide free laundry services for all, though loads will be limited per family. Detergent, dryer sheet and the cost will be provided.
Pastor LeStan Hoskins said Royal Donut will be served as well.
Soup kitchen next week
Vermilion County Continuum of Care will honor Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week by hosting a soup kitchen on Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crosspoint, 201 N. Hazel St., Danville.
Those who are homeless or in need of a hot meal are welcome to receive a soup, sandwich, beverage and dessert, as well as clothing and personal care items.
For more information, call Tricia Keith at 217-304-3648 or Linda McLaughlin at 217-446-1217.
Lions Club to meet
The Lions Club will meet at noon on Nov. 17 at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St., Danville.
Taylor Neville, Advocate Coordinator for CASA of Vermilion and Edgar Counties, will speak to the club on Thursday.
Free crafting opportunity
Hoopeston Public Library will host a free adult painting craft at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21.
Create a lighted wine bottle holiday decoration. Participants can choose from a snowman scene, snowflakes or poinsettias.
All materials will be included, and participants do not have to be expert crafters to complete the project.
Space is limited to 12 participants. Call 217-283-6711 or strop by the library’s main desk to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.