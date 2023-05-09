Kiwanis meets Thursday
Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet for its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s speaker is Mary Catherine Roberson from U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly’s Danville office.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Auto club meets Thursday
Illiana Antique Automobile Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Vermilion Heights Christian Church, 725 Oakwood Ave.
First Citizen Banquet set
The 90th annual AMBUCS First Citizen Banquet to honor Erich Hannah is set for May 25 at Turtle Run Banquet Center, 332 E. Liberty Lane.
A cash bar and reception will start at 6 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 each and are payable at the door with check or cash only.
Reservations are required by May 14. Send an email to msnssb14@gmail.com or call Lisa Martin at 217-504-2842 or Ruth Pancoast at 217-304-0302. Leave your full name and the number of people in your party. Emails are strongly preferred.
Social lunch next week
Residents of Bismarck and the surrounding area, including Alvin, Henning and Rossville, are invited to a social luncheon at Slotted Spoon, 401 N. Gilbert St., Danville, on May 16 at 11:30 a.m.
The meeting is for a new organization being formed to promote community fellowship.
Everyone is welcome to join for the launch of this new opportunity to strengthen and bond as small eastern Illinois communities.
For more information, call 217-446-8078 or 217-759-7517.
