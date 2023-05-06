Electronics collection
Vermilion County residents can properly dispose of certain electronics from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 13 at Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St.
There will be a limit of seven items per vehicle. Proof of residency must be provided at drop off.
Visit vchd.org or call 217-431-2662, ext. 5 for more details on which electronics will be accepted.
Deadlines approaching
Danville Area Community College Health Career Programs are approaching application deadlines.
Sono and Echo programs application deadline to apply is Monday, May 15 for the Fall 2023 program.
Nursing Level I and Level II application deadlines to apply is noon Friday, May 26 for the Fall 2023 program.
Health Information Technology AAS deadline to apply for the program is noon Friday, May 26 for the Fall 2023 program.
Cancer Registry Management Certificate application deadline is June 30. This certificate is available fully online.
For more information, call 217-443-8804 or 217-443-8553.
Free kids’ career camp
Vermilion Vocational Education System presents a one week, hands-on, free summer camp for kids entering sixth through eighth grades from 8:30 to 11 a.m. June 12-16 at the Danville Area Community College Bremer Conference Center.
Participants will explore and gain an understanding of the working world and different career opportunities available.
Each child will receive a free T-shirt as well.
Space is limited and registration ends May 22. Call 217-443-8743 to register.
Road closure
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a temporary closure of Indiana 234 between Second Street and Patterson Street, starting on or after Monday, May 15 for railroad work in Cayuga.
Crews will be replacing railroad ties and repaving the crossing.
It’s expected to reopen on or after Thursday, May 18, weather permitting.
