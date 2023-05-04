Road closures Friday
In preparation for Friday’s “Sweets in the Streets” and to accommodate certain event activities, many of the downtown roads will be closed from 1 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Friday.
Vermilion Street will be closed to traffic from Seminary Street to Main Street. North Street will be closed from Walnut Street to Hazel Street.
Motorists are asked to choose an alternate route during this time.
Registration open
Summer and fall semester classes at Danville Area Community College are open for registration.
Advising appointments can be made by calling 217-443-8750 or by visiting www.dacc.edu/aac. Appointments can be in person, via Zoom or over the phone. There are also walk-in advising appointments every Wednesday.
Early summer classes begin May 22 and regular summer classes begin June 12.
Those who register for a full-time fall semester course load before June 30 will receive a $600 tuition discount. Fall classes begin Aug. 21.
For more information, call 217-443-3222.
Library celebrating
Catlin Public Library, 101 Mapleleaf Drive, will celebrate 50 years as a library and 20 years at its current location on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.
There will be activities available for all ages, desserts and Joyful Bubbles (weather permitting).
There will also be a tour of the library and a scavenger hunt that will showcase the services offered at the library.
Hanging basket sale
There will be a sale on hanging flower baskets from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Westville Public Library in the community room and outside.
Hanging baskets will be $22 each. Cash only purchases.
If there are baskets left after Saturday, they will also be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, call the library at 217-267-3170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.