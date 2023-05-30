Roundtable Wednesday
Rep. Mike Marron will host an energy efficiency roundtable at 2 p.m. on May 31 in the Danville Area Community College Bremer Theatre, 2000 E. Main St.
The presentation, in collaboration with Vermilion Advantage and the Smart Energy Design Assistance Center, will offer the Vermilion County business community the opportunity to learn about multiple energy programs available and how best to navigate the process of lowering out-of-pocket expenses.
The goal is to lower costs while instituting energy efficient strategies and solutions that are unique to certain business needs.
Register at https://forms.gle/Am2hmudWYdcZ8nTH9.
Alumni to meet
Lakeview College of Nursing alumni will meet at noon on Thursday at the college.
Members will work on the upcoming newsletter.
Kiwanis meeting Thursday
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet for its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s speaker is Jonathon Munoz from the Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve children in the community and around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
Diaper drive
Sen. Paul Faraci’s office is continuing a 2015 effort by the late Sen. Scott Bennett to provide diapers to Vermilion County families in need.
Friday is the last day diapers can be dropped off at the collection box located outside of Faraci’s third floor district office at 201 N. Vermilion St.
For more information, contact Senator Faraci’s Danville office at (217) 442-5252.
Book sale coming up
Westville Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 9 at the library, 233 S. State St.
Shelves are stocked with new items, including a lot of large print fiction.
For more information, call the library at 217-267-3170.
