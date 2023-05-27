Gospel sing tonight
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Rd., will hold a gospel sing starting at 5:30 p.m. tonight.
The Farris family from the Georgetown area will be the guest singers.
A carry-in meal will follow.
Roundtable Wednesday
Rep. Mike Marron will host an energy efficiency roundtable at 2 p.m. on May 31 in the Danville Area Community College Bremer Theatre, 2000 E. Main St.
The presentation, in collaboration with Vermilion Advantage and the Smart Energy Design Assistance Center, will offer the Vermilion County business community the opportunity to learn about multiple energy programs available and how best to navigate the process of lowering out-of-pocket expenses.
The goal is to lower costs while instituting energy efficient strategies and solutions that are unique to certain business needs.
Register at https://forms.gle/Am2hmudWYdcZ8nTH9.
Alumni to meet
Lakeview College of Nursing alumni will meet at noon on June 1 at the college.
Members will work on the upcoming newsletter.
Records destruction coming up
Danville Community Consolidated School District 118 Special Education records for students with the 1996 birth year are set for destruction in 2023.
Requests for records from former students will be taken June 5 through June 9. After these dates, student records with birthdays that fall within the year 1996 will be destroyed.
All requests should be made through the Special Education Office at 217-444-1083.
Pool, splash pad opening
Hoopeston Public Pool and Splash Pad in McFerren Park will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 29. Free swim admission will take place from noon to 5 p.m.
The annual discount for season passes will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Discounts will be from 10 to 25 percent.
City chat canceled
Hoopeston Public Library’s monthly city chat with Mayor Jeff Wise scheduled for June 3 has been canceled.
The session will continue in July.
