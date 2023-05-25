New Habitat program
Habitat for Humanity has a specific program for anyone who has served in the military and is in need of a house.
An application for a no-interest mortgage on a new house that will be built by Habitat for Humanity of Danville can be found on the Habitat Restore – Danville IL Facebook page.
Other normal Habitat housing requirements apply. Habitat is an equal housing lender.
Retired teachers to meet on Friday
Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will have its quarterly lunch meeting on Friday, June 2 at the Danville Boat Club.
The program will feature this year’s scholarship winners.
The organization is open to all retired educators throughout Vermilion County and welcomes new members at any time.
Reservations are required by Friday. Contact Cheryl Schroeder at 217-474-7117 or cheryls@cooketech.net.
Litter cleanup
Keep Vermilion County Beautiful is looking for volunteers of all ages to help clean up litter in the Walmart parking lot, 4101 N. Vermilion St., at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.
Volunteers will work until 7 p.m. and are asked to bring gloves. KVCB will provide grabbers, vests, bags, buckets, etc.
RSVP by calling 217-304-7541.
If there is rain on May 30, the date will be pushed to June 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Take a hike
The Vermilion County Conservation District will be offering a free “National Trails Day” celebration on Saturday, June 3 beginning at 10 a.m.
Explore the woods on a guided hike at Forest Glen Preserve on the Paved Beech Grove Trail with your toddler, wheelchair, stroller or baby-pack.
If you prefer a little more ups, downs and all-arounds, the one-plus-mile Deer Meadow Trail will start at 12 p.m.
Follow the signs to meet for the hikes at the parking lots closest to your preferred trail head.
For more information, call 217-662-2142, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.