Kiwanis meeting Thursday
The Danville Noon Kiwanis Club will meet for its weekly lunch meeting at noon on Thursday at the VFW, 8 Pine St.
This week’s speaker is Tameka Johnson from Greenwood Plastics Industries.
Anyone who is interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world is welcome to join the club. Applications will be available at Thursday’s meeting.
DACC hosts car show
The Danville Area Community College Technology Division will host the 15th annual Car and Truck Show on Saturday in the Technology Center Parking Lot at DACC.
Registration is $15 and will take place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m.
The show is open to all makes and models of cars and trucks. Admission is free for spectators.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 entries. Additional award categories include: top 25 cars, top 20 trucks, top five youth (ages 16-21) and DACC Students’ choice.
Records destruction coming up
Danville Community Consolidated School District 118 Special Education records for students with the 1996 birth year are set for destruction in 2023.
Requests for records from former students will be taken June 5 through June 9. After these dates, student records with birthdays that fall within the year 1996 will be destroyed.
All requests should be made through the Special Education Office at 217-444-1083.
Looking for vendors
Balloons Over Vermilion is accepting applications from arts, craft and flea market vendors for the second annual vendor fair at Balloons Over Vermilion.
Balloons Over Vermilion takes place at the Vermilion Regional Airport on July 7 and July 8.
The deadline to apply for vendor space is June 23. Register at www.balloonsoververmilion.com.
For more information, contact Nicole Van Hyfte at NicoleVanHyfte121@gmail.com.
Coffee talk
Catlin Public Library is hosting an adult social hour each Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the library.
Coffee talk will take place in the outdoor pavilion, weather permitting.
Russell Rudd from the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency will go over emergency preparation at this week’s meeting.
Quinn White from CRIS Healthy Aging will speak about moving to acceptance at the May 31 meeting.
For more information, call 217-427-2550.
