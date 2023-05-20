Open house Tuesday
The Danville Area Community College Liberal Arts Division will host an open house to advance careers in early childhood education from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 in the DACC Child Development Center, 2000 E. Main St.
The open house is being co-sponsored with the Child Care Resource Center. Attendees can meet with universities, learn about available scholarships and receive help with applying for scholarships and financial aid.
Child care will be provided and there will be giveaways and refreshments.
Diaper drive
Sen. Paul Faraci’s office is continuing a 2015 effort by the late Sen. Scott Bennett to provide diapers to Vermilion County families in need.
Diapers can be dropped off now through June 2 at the collection box located outside of Faraci’s third floor district office at 201 N. Vermilion St.
For more information, contact Senator Faraci’s Danville office at (217) 442-5252.
Retired teachers to meet
Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will have its quarterly lunch meeting on Friday, June 2 at the Danville Boat Club.
The program will feature this year’s scholarship winners.
The organization is open to all retired educators throughout Vermilion County and welcomes new members at any time.
Reservations are required by Friday, May 26. Contact Cheryl Schroeder at 217-474-7117 or cheryls@cooketech.net.
Kids to Parks day
Forest Glen Preserve will be hosting a free “Kids to Parks Day” celebration on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
All kids must be accompanied by an adult.
The Nature Center will be open with a craft station inside along with taxidermy and live wildlife. Guided one-mile hikes with trained educators start at 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Bring a picnic lunch and make a day of it.
Also on Saturday, tour the Homestead Cabin and meet a Viking Reenactor from 10:00 a.m. – 4 p.m.
